Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

NodeZero: Autonomous pentesting platform for internal, external, cloud & K8s testing. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous penetration testing, Internal network pentesting, External pentesting..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.