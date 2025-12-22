Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. NodeZero is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs need NodeZero because it actually exploits your network to prove which flaws attackers can chain together, cutting through the noise of thousands of medium-severity findings. The platform covers internal, external, cloud, and Kubernetes environments from a single pane, and its AD password auditing plus attack path identification directly address ID.RA and PR.AA gaps most organizations ignore until post-breach. Skip this if your team lacks the AppSec depth to act on active exploitation data; NodeZero shows you the problem clearly, but fixing scattered cloud misconfigurations across multiple teams still requires your own coordination.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
Autonomous pentesting platform for internal, external, cloud & K8s testing
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs NodeZero for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
NodeZero: Autonomous pentesting platform for internal, external, cloud & K8s testing. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous penetration testing, Internal network pentesting, External pentesting..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis. NodeZero differentiates with Autonomous penetration testing, Internal network pentesting, External pentesting.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. NodeZero is developed by Horizon3.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and NodeZero serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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