Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

MindTheHack Platform: AI-driven pentesting platform with white hat hacker community support. built by MindTheHack. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat intelligence via Omnial engine, 360-degree security posture dashboard, Attack path visualization and mapping..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.