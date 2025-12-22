Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. IntruderPayloads is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Penetration testers running routine web app assessments will find IntruderPayloads valuable for payload library depth without licensing friction; the 3,845 GitHub stars indicate active community curation of attack vectors that stay current without vendor gatekeeping. This free model works best for individual practitioners and small consultancies that iterate fast and don't need commercial support or integration with enterprise ticketing systems. Skip this if your team relies on guided workflows and remediation tracking; IntruderPayloads is payload reference, not a full pentest platform.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs IntruderPayloads for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
IntruderPayloads: A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. IntruderPayloads is open-source with 3,845 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and IntruderPayloads serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido Attack is Commercial while IntruderPayloads is Free, IntruderPayloads is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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