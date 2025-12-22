Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

Blindspot DDoS Resilience Testing: Managed DDoS resilience testing service with 100+ real-world attack vectors. built by Blindspot. Core capabilities include 100+ real-world DDoS attack vectors including volumetric, protocol, and application-layer attacks, Hybrid testing with both cloud-based and on-site attack generation, On-site testing equipment deployment in customer data centers..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.