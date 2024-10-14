Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Jscrambler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform
SMBs and mid-market companies handling payment data on their own websites need Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform to stop third-party script compromise and data exfiltration at runtime, not just in code review. PCI DSS v4 compliance support with automated payment page blocking and polymorphic obfuscation that self-heals against tampering gives you control over client-side risk that traditional WAFs simply cannot reach. Skip this if your JavaScript is minimal, your third-party vendor footprint is small, or you're building a pure API-first product; the ROI case weakens without exposure at scale.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
Client-side JS obfuscation and third-party script protection platform with compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform: Client-side JS obfuscation and third-party script protection platform with compliance. built by Jscrambler. Core capabilities include Polymorphic JavaScript obfuscation for first-party code, Self-healing capabilities for obfuscated JavaScript, Environmental integrity checks for first-party JavaScript..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection. Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform differentiates with Polymorphic JavaScript obfuscation for first-party code, Self-healing capabilities for obfuscated JavaScript, Environmental integrity checks for first-party JavaScript.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform is developed by Jscrambler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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