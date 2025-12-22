Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. SearchCode is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Developers hunting for secure coding patterns and vetted library implementations should start with SearchCode; its index of 75 billion lines of code across millions of projects gives you working examples faster than Stack Overflow or GitHub search alone. The breadth means you'll find real-world solutions to common authentication, encryption, and input validation problems without building from scratch. Skip this if you need static analysis or vulnerability scanning; SearchCode finds code, not flaws.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
SearchCode is an extensive code search engine that indexes 75 billion lines of code from millions of projects to help developers find coding examples and libraries.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs SearchCode for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
SearchCode: SearchCode is an extensive code search engine that indexes 75 billion lines of code from millions of projects to help developers find coding examples and libraries..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review and SearchCode serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido AI Code Review is Commercial while SearchCode is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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