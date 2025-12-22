Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Corgea Auto-Fix is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Development teams drowning in SAST findings will find real relief in Corgea Auto-Fix because it actually closes the remediation gap instead of just surfacing more vulnerabilities. The tool supports eight languages end-to-end (Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Ruby, Python, C#) and generates pull requests developers can approve directly in their IDE, which cuts the usual fix-and-review cycle from days to hours. Skip this if your org needs a centralized policy engine or multi-repository governance; Corgea is narrowly built for velocity at the point of code, not compliance orchestration across teams.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
AI-powered automated code fix generation for security vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs Corgea Auto-Fix for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
Corgea Auto-Fix: AI-powered automated code fix generation for security vulnerabilities. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-powered code fix generation for security vulnerabilities, Multi-language support for Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Ruby, Python, C#, Direct integration with developer IDEs..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review differentiates with Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns. Corgea Auto-Fix differentiates with AI-powered code fix generation for security vulnerabilities, Multi-language support for Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Ruby, Python, C#, Direct integration with developer IDEs.
Aikido AI Code Review is developed by Aikido Security. Corgea Auto-Fix is developed by Corgea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido AI Code Review integrates with Azure DevOps. Corgea Auto-Fix integrates with GitHub, GitLab. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido AI Code Review and Corgea Auto-Fix serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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