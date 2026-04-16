Aiden: Policy-driven Windows endpoint mgmt platform automating patching & app delivery. built by Aiden. Core capabilities include Policy-driven desired state configuration for apps, OS, and settings using plain-English definitions, Automated application delivery and updates without manual scripting, Automated CVE remediation across Windows endpoints..

Remedio Smart Device Hardening: Automated device hardening and configuration management platform. built by Remedio. Core capabilities include Real-time dependency and context mapping for safe configuration changes, Continuous monitoring of Active Directory, MDM settings, GPOs, and devices, Automated detection and remediation of security misconfigurations..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.