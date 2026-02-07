Aiceberg Risk Signals Library: Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information..

Deep Instinct DSX Companion: GenAI-powered malware analysis tool for unknown & zero-day threats. built by Deep Instinct. Core capabilities include Static analysis of binaries, scripts, documents, and shortcut files, Natural language explanation of malicious code intent and actions, Analysis of unknown and zero-day malware..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.