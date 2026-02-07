Aiceberg Risk Signals Library: Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models. built by Aiceberg. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information..

Akto Secure AI Usage: Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints. built by Akto. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of AI tools across employee devices, Detection of MCP servers and AI agents on endpoints, Real-time interception of unsafe AI interactions..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.