Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.

Wing Security

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI and SaaS sprawl should start with Wing Security, which actually finds what's in use across your organization instead of asking users to report it. The AI Discovery engine catches unapproved tools and agents that traditional CASB vendors miss entirely, and continuous monitoring maps the full inventory so you're not guessing at risk. This tool prioritizes asset identification and supply chain risk assessment over incident response, so it's a poor fit if you need real-time threat blocking or are looking for a replacement for your access proxy.