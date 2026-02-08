Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Wing Security is a commercial ai spm tool by Wing Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AI Security Posture Management
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI and SaaS sprawl should start with Wing Security, which actually finds what's in use across your organization instead of asking users to report it. The AI Discovery engine catches unapproved tools and agents that traditional CASB vendors miss entirely, and continuous monitoring maps the full inventory so you're not guessing at risk. This tool prioritizes asset identification and supply chain risk assessment over incident response, so it's a poor fit if you need real-time threat blocking or are looking for a replacement for your access proxy.
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
AI & SaaS security platform for discovery, risk mgmt, and governance.
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Posture Management vs Wing Security for your ai spm needs.
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Wing Security: AI & SaaS security platform for discovery, risk mgmt, and governance. built by Wing Security. Core capabilities include AI Discovery - identifies AI tools, agents, and code assistants in use across the organization, Operational Inventory - maintains a catalog of SaaS and AI applications in use, Wing's Global App Catalog - a reference catalog of known applications for risk context..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Posture Management differentiates with AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM). Wing Security differentiates with AI Discovery - identifies AI tools, agents, and code assistants in use across the organization, Operational Inventory - maintains a catalog of SaaS and AI applications in use, Wing's Global App Catalog - a reference catalog of known applications for risk context.
AI Security Posture Management is developed by Zenity. Wing Security is developed by Wing Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Posture Management and Wing Security serve similar AI SPM use cases: both are AI SPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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