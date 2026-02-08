Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Riscosity AI Data Firewall is a commercial ai spm tool by Riscosity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AI Security Posture Management
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
Agentless AI data firewall for governing data flows to AI services.
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Posture Management vs Riscosity AI Data Firewall for your ai spm needs.
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Riscosity AI Data Firewall: Agentless AI data firewall for governing data flows to AI services. built by Riscosity. Core capabilities include Agentless, no-code deployment, AI vendor discovery and cataloging, Shadow AI detection..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in shadow ai detection. AI Security Posture Management differentiates with AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM). Riscosity AI Data Firewall differentiates with Agentless, no-code deployment, AI vendor discovery and cataloging, API request tracking across infrastructure.
AI Security Posture Management is developed by Zenity. Riscosity AI Data Firewall is developed by Riscosity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Posture Management and Riscosity AI Data Firewall serve similar AI SPM use cases: both are AI SPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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