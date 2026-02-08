Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.

Repello AI Asset Inventory

Enterprise security and AI governance teams will get the most from Repello AI Asset Inventory because it maps the actual attack surface of AI infrastructure,something traditional asset management tools completely miss. It covers ID.AM and ID.RA across AI agents, models, and datasets with threat graph visualization showing blast radius across dependencies, which is why mid-market teams with significant AI adoption in codebases and cloud environments should prioritize this. Skip this tool if your organization hasn't yet deployed AI agents or models in production; the value proposition assumes you're already managing AI at scale and need visibility into what you're actually running.