Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Repello AI Asset Inventory is a commercial ai spm tool by Repello AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Security Posture Management
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
Enterprise security and AI governance teams will get the most from Repello AI Asset Inventory because it maps the actual attack surface of AI infrastructure,something traditional asset management tools completely miss. It covers ID.AM and ID.RA across AI agents, models, and datasets with threat graph visualization showing blast radius across dependencies, which is why mid-market teams with significant AI adoption in codebases and cloud environments should prioritize this. Skip this tool if your organization hasn't yet deployed AI agents or models in production; the value proposition assumes you're already managing AI at scale and need visibility into what you're actually running.
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
Discovers and inventories AI assets across enterprise codebases, clouds, and apps.
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Posture Management vs Repello AI Asset Inventory for your ai spm needs.
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Repello AI Asset Inventory: Discovers and inventories AI assets across enterprise codebases, clouds, and apps. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of AI agents, models, datasets, and tools across codebases, cloud environments, and third-party apps, Live, searchable unified AI asset inventory covering applications, models, datasets, and infrastructure, Agent graphs and lineage maps visualizing end-to-end relationships between models, prompts, datasets, and tools..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Posture Management differentiates with AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM). Repello AI Asset Inventory differentiates with Automated discovery of AI agents, models, datasets, and tools across codebases, cloud environments, and third-party apps, Live, searchable unified AI asset inventory covering applications, models, datasets, and infrastructure, Agent graphs and lineage maps visualizing end-to-end relationships between models, prompts, datasets, and tools.
AI Security Posture Management is developed by Zenity. Repello AI Asset Inventory is developed by Repello AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Posture Management and Repello AI Asset Inventory serve similar AI SPM use cases: both are AI SPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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