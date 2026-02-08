AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

NROC Security: GenAI data protection platform preventing leaks and governing shadow AI. built by NROC Security. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of GenAI usage and data flows, Dynamic access control to public GenAI apps and LLMs, Policy enforcement on data usage based on job roles..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.