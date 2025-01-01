Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Tinfoil GPT-OSS Safeguard 120B is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Tinfoil. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Tinfoil GPT-OSS Safeguard 120B
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying open-source LLMs internally will find Tinfoil GPT-OSS Safeguard 120B essential for filtering harmful outputs without shipping data to third-party APIs. The 128k token context window and configurable reasoning effort levels let you tune safety checks against your actual policies rather than generic guardrails, and full access to reasoning chains means your team can debug why a block happened instead of accepting a black box decision. Skip this if you're looking for a hosted solution or need NIST compliance certifications; a four-person vendor and on-premises-only deployment demand you own the operational overhead.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Safety reasoning model for content classification and trust & safety apps
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Tinfoil GPT-OSS Safeguard 120B for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Tinfoil GPT-OSS Safeguard 120B: Safety reasoning model for content classification and trust & safety apps. built by Tinfoil. Core capabilities include Custom safety policy-based text content classification, LLM input-output filtering, Content labeling for Trust & Safety workflows..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Tinfoil GPT-OSS Safeguard 120B differentiates with Custom safety policy-based text content classification, LLM input-output filtering, Content labeling for Trust & Safety workflows.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Tinfoil GPT-OSS Safeguard 120B is developed by Tinfoil. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ and Tinfoil GPT-OSS Safeguard 120B serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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