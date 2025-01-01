AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

Tinfoil GPT-OSS Safeguard 120B: Safety reasoning model for content classification and trust & safety apps. built by Tinfoil. Core capabilities include Custom safety policy-based text content classification, LLM input-output filtering, Content labeling for Trust & Safety workflows..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.