AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

ThirdLaw AI Control Layer: Runtime AI policy enforcement: capture, evaluate, intervene, and investigate AI sessions. built by ThirdLaw. Core capabilities include AI session capture including prompts, outputs, tool calls, and agent actions, Policy enforcement via plain-language authored rules ('Laws') with scoped rollout and versioning, Runtime intervention: block, redact, reroute, or escalate on policy violation..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.