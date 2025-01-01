Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. ThirdLaw AI Control Layer is a commercial llm guardrails tool by ThirdLaw. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Runtime AI policy enforcement: capture, evaluate, intervene, and investigate AI sessions.
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs ThirdLaw AI Control Layer for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
ThirdLaw AI Control Layer: Runtime AI policy enforcement: capture, evaluate, intervene, and investigate AI sessions. built by ThirdLaw. Core capabilities include AI session capture including prompts, outputs, tool calls, and agent actions, Policy enforcement via plain-language authored rules ('Laws') with scoped rollout and versioning, Runtime intervention: block, redact, reroute, or escalate on policy violation..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. ThirdLaw AI Control Layer differentiates with AI session capture including prompts, outputs, tool calls, and agent actions, Policy enforcement via plain-language authored rules ('Laws') with scoped rollout and versioning, Runtime intervention: block, redact, reroute, or escalate on policy violation.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. ThirdLaw AI Control Layer is developed by ThirdLaw. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ integrates with OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Mistral AI, Groq and 5 more. ThirdLaw AI Control Layer integrates with Envoy, Kong, NGINX, LiteLLM, LangChain and 8 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Security Gateway™ and ThirdLaw AI Control Layer serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools, both cover LLM Guardrails, LLM Security, AI Governance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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