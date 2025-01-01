AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

Private AI PrivateGPT: Redacts PII from user inputs before sending to ChatGPT for GDPR/HIPAA compliance. built by Private AI. Core capabilities include Real-time PII detection and redaction before data is sent to ChatGPT, Advanced re-identification to restore PII in responses from OpenAI, Support for 50+ PII entity types covering GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.