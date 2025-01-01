Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Private AI PrivateGPT is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Private AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams deploying ChatGPT across SMB to enterprise environments need Private AI PrivateGPT because it's the only tool that redacts PII before data ever leaves your network, then restores it in responses without exposing the original to OpenAI. It detects and masks 50+ entity types covering GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS across 52 languages, runs entirely on-premises with zero data shared to the vendor, and gives DPOs a monitoring dashboard to track what employees are actually sending to LLMs. The caveat: this is defense-in-depth for ChatGPT adoption, not a blanket control; teams still need policies around which data should never reach any LLM, masking or not.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Redacts PII from user inputs before sending to ChatGPT for GDPR/HIPAA compliance.
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Private AI PrivateGPT for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Private AI PrivateGPT: Redacts PII from user inputs before sending to ChatGPT for GDPR/HIPAA compliance. built by Private AI. Core capabilities include Real-time PII detection and redaction before data is sent to ChatGPT, Advanced re-identification to restore PII in responses from OpenAI, Support for 50+ PII entity types covering GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Private AI PrivateGPT differentiates with Real-time PII detection and redaction before data is sent to ChatGPT, Advanced re-identification to restore PII in responses from OpenAI, Support for 50+ PII entity types covering GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Private AI PrivateGPT is developed by Private AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ integrates with OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Mistral AI, Groq and 5 more. Private AI PrivateGPT integrates with ChatGPT (OpenAI). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Security Gateway™ and Private AI PrivateGPT serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools, both cover PII, AI DLP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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