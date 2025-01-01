Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Magier AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Magier AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying internal GenAI assistants or integrating third-party LLMs into applications need Magier AI's prompt injection and jailbreak detection before shadow LLM usage spirals into compliance violations. The platform maps to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE with real-time threat detection and autonomous red teaming, catching vulnerabilities your developers won't find in testing. Skip this if your GenAI use case is limited to employee ChatGPT access; Magier's governance and control features are built for teams shipping AI into production systems where data leakage or model poisoning actually matters.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
End-to-end LLM security platform protecting GenAI interactions & applications
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Magier AI for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Magier AI: End-to-end LLM security platform protecting GenAI interactions & applications. built by Magier AI. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection, Model and data poisoning protection, Shadow LLM discovery and visibility..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Magier AI differentiates with Prompt injection and jailbreak detection, Model and data poisoning protection, Shadow LLM discovery and visibility.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Magier AI is developed by Magier AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ and Magier AI serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools, both cover LLM Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox