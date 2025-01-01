AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

Magier AI: End-to-end LLM security platform protecting GenAI interactions & applications. built by Magier AI. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection, Model and data poisoning protection, Shadow LLM discovery and visibility..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.