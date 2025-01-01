AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

Gray Swan AI Security Suite: Enterprise AI security suite with real-time filtering and automated testing. built by Gray Swan. Core capabilities include Real-time AI input and output filtering (Cygnal), Automated AI security testing (Shade), AI red-teaming with tailored vulnerability assessments..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.