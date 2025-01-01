Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Gray Swan AI Security Suite is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Gray Swan. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying internal LLMs and AI agents need Gray Swan AI Security Suite because it's the only platform that tests your models before attackers do, combining real-time input/output filtering with adversarial red-teaming at scale. The Arena competition model for vulnerability discovery and support for autonomous systems and MCP integrations mean you're securing the actual attack surface you're building, not hypothetical ones. Skip this if you're looking for a passive monitoring tool; Gray Swan requires active participation in security testing cycles, and the setup assumes your team has AI security expertise or is willing to build it.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Enterprise AI security suite with real-time filtering and automated testing
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Gray Swan AI Security Suite for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Gray Swan AI Security Suite: Enterprise AI security suite with real-time filtering and automated testing. built by Gray Swan. Core capabilities include Real-time AI input and output filtering (Cygnal), Automated AI security testing (Shade), AI red-teaming with tailored vulnerability assessments..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Gray Swan AI Security Suite differentiates with Real-time AI input and output filtering (Cygnal), Automated AI security testing (Shade), AI red-teaming with tailored vulnerability assessments.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Gray Swan AI Security Suite is developed by Gray Swan. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ and Gray Swan AI Security Suite serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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