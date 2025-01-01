AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

First Recon AI Firewall: Inline firewall inspecting AI prompts/responses for injections & policy violations. built by First Recon AI. Core capabilities include Prompt injection attack detection, Jailbreak attempt detection, Data exfiltration detection in prompts and agent interactions..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.