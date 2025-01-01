Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. First Recon AI Firewall is a commercial llm guardrails tool by First Recon AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Inline firewall inspecting AI prompts/responses for injections & policy violations.
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs First Recon AI Firewall for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
First Recon AI Firewall: Inline firewall inspecting AI prompts/responses for injections & policy violations. built by First Recon AI. Core capabilities include Prompt injection attack detection, Jailbreak attempt detection, Data exfiltration detection in prompts and agent interactions..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. First Recon AI Firewall differentiates with Prompt injection attack detection, Jailbreak attempt detection, Data exfiltration detection in prompts and agent interactions.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. First Recon AI Firewall is developed by First Recon AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ integrates with OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Mistral AI, Groq and 5 more. First Recon AI Firewall integrates with OpenAI ChatGPT, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, xAI Grok, DeepSeek and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Security Gateway™ and First Recon AI Firewall serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools, both cover AI Firewall, LLM Guardrails, Prompt Injection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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