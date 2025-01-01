AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

AliasPath: Use AI on sensitive data without exposing the real data to the model. built by AliasPath..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.