Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. AliasPath is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AliasPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups moving sensitive data through generative AI workflows need AliasPath to avoid the false choice between using LLMs and protecting PII. The tool's data masking layer lets teams query models on real information without exposing it, addressing the PR.DS gap that most AI governance frameworks ignore. Skip this if your team isn't actually deploying LLMs on production data yet; the value collapses if you're still in pilot mode.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Use AI on sensitive data without exposing the real data to the model.
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs AliasPath for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
AliasPath: Use AI on sensitive data without exposing the real data to the model. built by AliasPath..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. AliasPath is developed by AliasPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ and AliasPath serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools, both cover AI DLP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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