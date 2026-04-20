Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Score is a commercial ai governance tool by AI Score. Trust3 AI Platform is a commercial ai governance tool by Trust3 AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying LLMs across multiple cloud data platforms need Trust3 AI Platform because its federated policy engine enforces governance without proxy interception, eliminating the latency tax that kills AI applications in production. The platform covers 50+ native data sources and enforces row-level access controls tied to actual project intent, not just role hierarchies, which addresses the core problem of overpermissioned AI access that existing IAM tools don't catch. Skip this if your organization runs a single data warehouse or hasn't yet deployed generative AI in production; the complexity overhead won't pay for itself until you're managing governance across multiple LLMs and federated data sources simultaneously.
Centralized AI governance & risk management platform for enterprises.
Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability.
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Common questions about comparing AI Score vs Trust3 AI Platform for your ai governance needs.
AI Score: Centralized AI governance & risk management platform for enterprises. built by AI Score. Core capabilities include Real-time AI risk detection, Compliance monitoring across AI tools and departments, Centralized AI ecosystem visibility..
Trust3 AI Platform: Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability. built by Trust3 AI. Core capabilities include Unified Data & AI Asset Catalog with lineage tracing from raw data to LLMs, Purpose-Based Access Control (PBAC) tied to project intent with auto-expiring access, Federated Policy Workbench with natural language policy authoring and enforcement..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Score differentiates with Real-time AI risk detection, Compliance monitoring across AI tools and departments, Centralized AI ecosystem visibility. Trust3 AI Platform differentiates with Unified Data & AI Asset Catalog with lineage tracing from raw data to LLMs, Purpose-Based Access Control (PBAC) tied to project intent with auto-expiring access, Federated Policy Workbench with natural language policy authoring and enforcement.
AI Score is developed by AI Score. Trust3 AI Platform is developed by Trust3 AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Score and Trust3 AI Platform serve similar AI Governance use cases: both are AI Governance tools, both cover AI Governance, AI Observability, RBAC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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