AI Score: Centralized AI governance & risk management platform for enterprises. built by AI Score. Core capabilities include Real-time AI risk detection, Compliance monitoring across AI tools and departments, Centralized AI ecosystem visibility..

SolidCore: Governance platform for LLM-based apps with visibility and compliance monitoring. built by Solidcore.ai. Core capabilities include Capture and store prompts, responses, configuration data, and metadata from GenAI interactions, Real-time monitoring for misconfigurations, access violations, and risky usage patterns, Immutable system of record for production inference activity..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.