AI Score: Centralized AI governance & risk management platform for enterprises. built by AI Score. Core capabilities include Real-time AI risk detection, Compliance monitoring across AI tools and departments, Centralized AI ecosystem visibility..

Nexos.ai: Unified AI platform with multi-LLM access, agents, governance, and DLP. built by Nexos.ai. Core capabilities include Multi-LLM AI Workspace for accessing and comparing multiple AI models, No-code AI Agent Builder for creating custom agents and workflows, Pre-built AI Agent templates for sales, marketing, HR, and productivity..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.