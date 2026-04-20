AI Score: Centralized AI governance & risk management platform for enterprises. built by AI Score. Core capabilities include Real-time AI risk detection, Compliance monitoring across AI tools and departments, Centralized AI ecosystem visibility..

Calvin Risk Calvin Platform: AI governance & testing platform for ML models and LLMs in FinServ. built by Calvin Risk. Core capabilities include Model Inventory management, Business Use Case Inventory, Risk Inventory tracking..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.