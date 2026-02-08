AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

SolidCore: Governance platform for LLM-based apps with visibility and compliance monitoring. built by Solidcore.ai. Core capabilities include Capture and store prompts, responses, configuration data, and metadata from GenAI interactions, Real-time monitoring for misconfigurations, access violations, and risky usage patterns, Immutable system of record for production inference activity..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.