Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is a commercial ai governance tool by Singulr AI. SolidCore is a commercial ai governance tool by Solidcore.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AI Risk & Compliance Management
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling, undocumented AI deployments will get the most from Singulr AI's AI Risk & Compliance Management platform because it actually finds shadow AI that your inventory says doesn't exist, then enforces policy on it before it becomes a breach vector. The agentless discovery combined with continuous red teaming covers the full NIST arc from asset identification through monitoring, and the pre-built regulatory templates handle GDPR, HIPAA, and EU AI Act at deployment speed. Skip this if your AI footprint is small and centralized or if you need deep integration with existing ML Ops pipelines; Singulr assumes you've lost visibility first.
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying LLM applications need SolidCore to stop GenAI risks before they hit production; the API-layer integration without proxies or agents means you actually get adoption from engineering instead of another unmonitored shadow tool. Coverage of NIST AI RMF, ISO 42001, and EU AI Act compliance frameworks puts audit evidence in your hands without the manual work, and the immutable audit log handles the "prove what happened" conversations with regulators. Skip this if your GenAI use is still experimental and you're not shipping to production yet; the compliance burden SolidCore solves won't matter until inference becomes business-critical.
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
Governance platform for LLM-based apps with visibility and compliance monitoring
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Common questions about comparing AI Risk & Compliance Management vs SolidCore for your ai governance needs.
AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..
SolidCore: Governance platform for LLM-based apps with visibility and compliance monitoring. built by Solidcore.ai. Core capabilities include Capture and store prompts, responses, configuration data, and metadata from GenAI interactions, Real-time monitoring for misconfigurations, access violations, and risky usage patterns, Immutable system of record for production inference activity..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Risk & Compliance Management differentiates with Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping. SolidCore differentiates with Capture and store prompts, responses, configuration data, and metadata from GenAI interactions, Real-time monitoring for misconfigurations, access violations, and risky usage patterns, Immutable system of record for production inference activity.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is developed by Singulr AI. SolidCore is developed by Solidcore.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Risk & Compliance Management and SolidCore serve similar AI Governance use cases: both are AI Governance tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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