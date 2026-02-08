Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is a commercial ai governance tool by Singulr AI. Modulos AI Governance Platform is a commercial ai governance tool by Modulos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AI Risk & Compliance Management
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling, undocumented AI deployments will get the most from Singulr AI's AI Risk & Compliance Management platform because it actually finds shadow AI that your inventory says doesn't exist, then enforces policy on it before it becomes a breach vector. The agentless discovery combined with continuous red teaming covers the full NIST arc from asset identification through monitoring, and the pre-built regulatory templates handle GDPR, HIPAA, and EU AI Act at deployment speed. Skip this if your AI footprint is small and centralized or if you need deep integration with existing ML Ops pipelines; Singulr assumes you've lost visibility first.
Modulos AI Governance Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need inventory and ownership clarity before governance frameworks work, which is exactly what Modulos AI Governance Platform delivers first. The platform's strength in GV.RR (roles and responsibilities) and ID.AM (asset management) means you get AI system registration and lifecycle tracking that actually sticks accountability to people, not buried in spreadsheets. Skip this if your AI footprint is still experimental or scattered across three business units with no central mandate; the value locks in once you have systems worth governing.
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
AI governance platform for managing AI system lifecycle and compliance
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AI Risk & Compliance Management vs Modulos AI Governance Platform for your ai governance needs.
AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..
Modulos AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for managing AI system lifecycle and compliance. built by Modulos. Core capabilities include AI system registration, Ownership assignment, Lifecycle stage tracking..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Risk & Compliance Management differentiates with Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping. Modulos AI Governance Platform differentiates with AI system registration, Ownership assignment, Lifecycle stage tracking.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is developed by Singulr AI. Modulos AI Governance Platform is developed by Modulos. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Risk & Compliance Management and Modulos AI Governance Platform serve similar AI Governance use cases: both are AI Governance tools, both cover AI Governance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox