AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

Modulos AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for managing AI system lifecycle and compliance. built by Modulos. Core capabilities include AI system registration, Ownership assignment, Lifecycle stage tracking..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.