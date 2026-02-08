AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

Lumia AI Usage Control: Network-based platform for visibility and policy enforcement over AI app usage. built by Lumia Security. Core capabilities include Deep Packet Inspection of AI traffic across browser, native-app, and OS layers, Protocol Analysis Engine supporting thousands of AI-powered applications and agents, Natural language topic definition for sensitive content classification..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.