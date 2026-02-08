Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is a commercial ai governance tool by Singulr AI. Lumia AI Usage Control is a commercial ai governance tool by Lumia Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Risk & Compliance Management
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling, undocumented AI deployments will get the most from Singulr AI's AI Risk & Compliance Management platform because it actually finds shadow AI that your inventory says doesn't exist, then enforces policy on it before it becomes a breach vector. The agentless discovery combined with continuous red teaming covers the full NIST arc from asset identification through monitoring, and the pre-built regulatory templates handle GDPR, HIPAA, and EU AI Act at deployment speed. Skip this if your AI footprint is small and centralized or if you need deep integration with existing ML Ops pipelines; Singulr assumes you've lost visibility first.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need visibility into AI traffic at the network level because employees and agents are shipping data to unvetted third-party models faster than policy can catch it, and Lumia AI Usage Control intercepts that before it leaves your infrastructure. The platform's deep packet inspection across browser, native app, and OS layers combined with LLM-based content classification means you're not stuck writing regex rules or manually labeling sensitive topics; you define policies in natural language and enforce them in real time across thousands of AI applications. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet mapped which AI tools employees actually use or if you lack network-level deployment capability, since Lumia's value compounds with adoption breadth.
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
Network-based platform for visibility and policy enforcement over AI app usage.
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Common questions about comparing AI Risk & Compliance Management vs Lumia AI Usage Control for your ai governance needs.
AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..
Lumia AI Usage Control: Network-based platform for visibility and policy enforcement over AI app usage. built by Lumia Security. Core capabilities include Deep Packet Inspection of AI traffic across browser, native-app, and OS layers, Protocol Analysis Engine supporting thousands of AI-powered applications and agents, Natural language topic definition for sensitive content classification..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Risk & Compliance Management differentiates with Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping. Lumia AI Usage Control differentiates with Deep Packet Inspection of AI traffic across browser, native-app, and OS layers, Protocol Analysis Engine supporting thousands of AI-powered applications and agents, Natural language topic definition for sensitive content classification.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is developed by Singulr AI. Lumia AI Usage Control is developed by Lumia Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Risk & Compliance Management and Lumia AI Usage Control serve similar AI Governance use cases: both are AI Governance tools, both cover AI Governance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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