AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

Cranium AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems. built by Cranium. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery via internal environment scanning (Detect AI™), Source code scanning for AI models, datasets, and packages (CodeSensor™), Cloud security monitoring for AI systems (CloudSensor™)..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.