Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is a commercial ai governance tool by Singulr AI. Cranium AI Governance Platform is a commercial ai governance tool by Cranium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Risk & Compliance Management
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling, undocumented AI deployments will get the most from Singulr AI's AI Risk & Compliance Management platform because it actually finds shadow AI that your inventory says doesn't exist, then enforces policy on it before it becomes a breach vector. The agentless discovery combined with continuous red teaming covers the full NIST arc from asset identification through monitoring, and the pre-built regulatory templates handle GDPR, HIPAA, and EU AI Act at deployment speed. Skip this if your AI footprint is small and centralized or if you need deep integration with existing ML Ops pipelines; Singulr assumes you've lost visibility first.
Cranium AI Governance Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building AI systems at scale need Cranium AI Governance Platform because it's the only tool that combines shadow AI discovery with automated red teaming against your own agents in a single workflow. The platform covers NIST AI RMF and EU AI Act compliance scoring out of the box, and its agent-based Arena testing means you're not waiting on manual penetration testers to validate AI safety before production. Skip this if your organization has fewer than five active AI deployments or lacks the security ops maturity to act on continuous compliance findings; Cranium assumes you're already running AI in production and need systematic visibility, not a starting point for AI strategy.
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems.
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Common questions about comparing AI Risk & Compliance Management vs Cranium AI Governance Platform for your ai governance needs.
AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..
Cranium AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems. built by Cranium. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery via internal environment scanning (Detect AI™), Source code scanning for AI models, datasets, and packages (CodeSensor™), Cloud security monitoring for AI systems (CloudSensor™)..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Risk & Compliance Management differentiates with Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping. Cranium AI Governance Platform differentiates with Shadow AI discovery via internal environment scanning (Detect AI™), Source code scanning for AI models, datasets, and packages (CodeSensor™), Cloud security monitoring for AI systems (CloudSensor™).
AI Risk & Compliance Management is developed by Singulr AI. Cranium AI Governance Platform is developed by Cranium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Risk & Compliance Management and Cranium AI Governance Platform serve similar AI Governance use cases: both are AI Governance tools, both cover AI Governance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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