AI EdgeLabs Vulnerability Detection: AI-driven vulnerability detection for hosts, containers, and firmware. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SBOM-based host vulnerability scanning with real-time runtime asset detection, Exploitation scoring to verify and prioritize real-world exploitability, Container vulnerability scanning at image, layer, and package levels..

Allgress Vulnerability Management: Vulnerability mgmt platform integrating scanner data with risk workflows. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Integration with vulnerability scanners, Consolidated vulnerability data console, Vulnerability prioritization by business impact..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.