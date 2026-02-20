AI EdgeLabs Platform is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AI EdgeLabs. Aqua Security Runtime Protection is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing GPU and edge workloads will get the most from AI EdgeLabs Platform because it does kernel-level runtime enforcement at scale without requiring SOC triage,the autonomous response actually quarantines malware and blocks network attacks without human approval. Its DPDK-based packet inspection handles 50 Gbps per node while KSPM maps infrastructure-as-code to misconfigurations, covering both detection and response across NIST's Detect and Respond functions. Skip this if you need air-gapped operation to be your primary deployment model; the cloud dashboard is where the product's value lives.
Aqua Security Runtime Protection
Organizations running containers and Kubernetes across multiple clouds need Aqua Security Runtime Protection because its kernel-level eBPF detection catches fileless attacks and zero-days that signature-based tools miss entirely. The platform's process lineage tracking lets you trace attack paths backward, critical for incident response when you're already compromised; it covers four workload types (containers, VMs, Kubernetes, serverless) under one policy engine, which cuts configuration drift compared to point solutions. Skip this if your team lacks the container expertise to tune behavioral detection rules or if you need strong compliance reporting; Aqua prioritizes runtime detection and incident tracing over the audit-heavy NIST Respond functions some regulated shops demand.
AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads.
Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing AI EdgeLabs Platform vs Aqua Security Runtime Protection for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AI EdgeLabs Platform: AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Kernel-level runtime monitoring via eBPF and Falco framework for syscall, process, container, and network event analysis, High-speed packet inspection using DPDK at up to 50 Gbps per node for detecting lateral movement, DNS tunneling, and data exfiltration, Autonomous threat response including malware quarantining, network attack blocking (IPS), and node-level isolation without SOC intervention..
Aqua Security Runtime Protection: Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level threat detection, Container drift prevention and immutability enforcement, Real-time malware detection and blocking..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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