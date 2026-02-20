AI EdgeLabs Platform is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AI EdgeLabs. Anjuna Seaglass is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Anjuna Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing GPU and edge workloads will get the most from AI EdgeLabs Platform because it does kernel-level runtime enforcement at scale without requiring SOC triage,the autonomous response actually quarantines malware and blocks network attacks without human approval. Its DPDK-based packet inspection handles 50 Gbps per node while KSPM maps infrastructure-as-code to misconfigurations, covering both detection and response across NIST's Detect and Respond functions. Skip this if you need air-gapped operation to be your primary deployment model; the cloud dashboard is where the product's value lives.
Enterprise and mid-market teams protecting sensitive workloads from insider threats and memory-based attacks will find Anjuna Seaglass valuable because it encrypts data in-use via hardware enclaves, not just at rest or in transit. The no-code wrapping approach means you can move existing containerized apps into Confidential Containers without rewriting application code, and multi-cloud deployment across AWS, Azure, and GCP reduces vendor lock-in. This is not for teams whose primary concern is preventing initial compromise or lateral movement; Seaglass assumes the container already runs and focuses on what happens inside it, leaving your CNAPP and network detection work largely unchanged.
AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads.
Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves.
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Common questions about comparing AI EdgeLabs Platform vs Anjuna Seaglass for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AI EdgeLabs Platform: AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Kernel-level runtime monitoring via eBPF and Falco framework for syscall, process, container, and network event analysis, High-speed packet inspection using DPDK at up to 50 Gbps per node for detecting lateral movement, DNS tunneling, and data exfiltration, Autonomous threat response including malware quarantining, network attack blocking (IPS), and node-level isolation without SOC intervention..
Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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