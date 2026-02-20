Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI EdgeLabs NDR is a commercial network detection and response tool by AI EdgeLabs. GoSecure Titan® Network Detection & Response (NDR) is a commercial network detection and response tool by GoSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing cloud and hybrid infrastructure need AI EdgeLabs NDR because it detects lateral movement and data exfiltration in real time without the CPU drag that forces most organizations to compromise on packet visibility. The kernel agent runs in under 5% CPU across 48 concurrent interfaces while maintaining sub-millisecond latency at 50+ Gbps, which means you're not choosing between monitoring depth and operational overhead. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; AI EdgeLabs prioritizes detection and analysis over post-breach workflows, leaving orchestration to your existing SOAR.
GoSecure Titan® Network Detection & Response (NDR)
Mid-market and enterprise teams with fragmented security tooling will see the fastest ROI from GoSecure Titan® NDR because its 24/7 SOC analyst layer catches lateral movement and privilege escalation that pure ML-based detection misses. The vendor maps detections to MITRE ATT&CK and correlates network, endpoint, and identity signals, covering both DE.CM continuous monitoring and DE.AE incident characterization within NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your team has the capacity to run NDR in-house; you're paying for managed SOC labor that smaller shops can't afford to replicate themselves.
AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection.
NDR solution monitoring North-South & East-West traffic with 24/7 SOC analysis
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Common questions about comparing AI EdgeLabs NDR vs GoSecure Titan® Network Detection & Response (NDR) for your network detection and response needs.
AI EdgeLabs NDR: AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces..
GoSecure Titan® Network Detection & Response (NDR): NDR solution monitoring North-South & East-West traffic with 24/7 SOC analysis. built by GoSecure. Core capabilities include North-South and East-West traffic monitoring, Lateral movement detection, Machine learning-based behavioral analytics..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI EdgeLabs NDR differentiates with Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces. GoSecure Titan® Network Detection & Response (NDR) differentiates with North-South and East-West traffic monitoring, Lateral movement detection, Machine learning-based behavioral analytics.
AI EdgeLabs NDR is developed by AI EdgeLabs. GoSecure Titan® Network Detection & Response (NDR) is developed by GoSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI EdgeLabs NDR and GoSecure Titan® Network Detection & Response (NDR) serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both are Network Detection and Response tools, both cover Lateral Movement, Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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