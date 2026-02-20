AI EdgeLabs NDR: AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces..

Exeon NDR: AI-powered NDR platform with UEBA for threat detection and network visibility. built by Exeon. Core capabilities include AI-powered behavioral analytics for threat detection, Network metadata analysis without deep packet inspection, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.