Mid-market and enterprise teams managing 50+ containerized workloads will see immediate ROI from AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security because the single lightweight agent covers runtime threats that require multiple point tools elsewhere, consuming under 2% CPU overhead while detecting container escapes and fileless malware simultaneously. The platform's eBPF-based continuous monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, backed by built-in compliance for NIS2, CRA, and PCI DSS that saves months of audit friction. Skip this if your primary need is vulnerability scanning at build time; AI EdgeLabs prioritizes runtime detection and response over left-shift coverage, which means you'll still need a separate image scanner upstream.

Tigera Calico Enterprise

Enterprise security teams managing multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments will get the most from Calico Enterprise because it actually enforces zero-trust networking across clusters without forcing you to rip out your existing CNI. The platform covers three distinct NIST CSF 2.0 functions,infrastructure resilience, continuous monitoring, and access control,which is rare for a network policy tool, and the cluster mesh feature means you're not managing policies in isolation across cloud providers. Skip this if your workloads are mostly VMs or you need runtime threat detection alongside network controls; Calico assumes you've solved those problems elsewhere.