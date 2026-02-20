AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security: AI-powered Kubernetes & container security with eBPF runtime monitoring. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based continuous runtime security monitoring, Container image scanning and drift prevention, Automated threat response (process kill, container isolation, firewall rules)..

Tigera Calico Commercial Editions: Network security & observability platform for Kubernetes environments. built by Tigera. Core capabilities include Multi-cluster pod-to-pod networking with multiple data plane options, DNS policies and Layer 7 network security policies, Egress gateway with stable IP addresses and firewall integration..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.