AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..

QuilrAI: QuilrAI is an autonomous decision engine that protects every agentic and human interaction. built by Quilr..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.