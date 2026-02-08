Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR) is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Zenity. QuilrAI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Quilr. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AI Detection and Response (AIDR)
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying AI agents across multiple environments need AI Detection and Response because shadow AI and data leakage through LLMs represent detection gaps your existing stack won't catch. Zenity covers the full monitoring lifecycle from asset discovery through incident response with compliance tracking built in, addressing the ID.AM through DE.AE chain that traditional security tools skip entirely. This isn't for organizations still piloting a single internal AI app; AIDR assumes you're already managing a sprawl of SaaS agents, custom applications, and device-based models that your SIEM doesn't see.
Security teams protecting AI agents and LLM-integrated applications need QuilrAI because it's built to detect and block malicious interactions at the point where traditional security tooling goes blind. The tool maps to three NIST CSF 2.0 functions (Data Security, Continuous Monitoring, and Awareness), with particular strength in autonomous decision-making oversight that human-first tools simply don't address. Skip this if your organization runs primarily legacy applications without agentic systems; QuilrAI solves a category problem that doesn't exist in your environment yet.
AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications
QuilrAI is an autonomous decision engine that protects every agentic and human interaction
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Common questions about comparing AI Detection and Response (AIDR) vs QuilrAI for your ai threat detection needs.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..
QuilrAI: QuilrAI is an autonomous decision engine that protects every agentic and human interaction. built by Quilr..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR) is developed by Zenity. QuilrAI is developed by Quilr. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR) and QuilrAI serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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