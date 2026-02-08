Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR) is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Zenity. Onyx Platform is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Onyx Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Detection and Response (AIDR)
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying AI agents across multiple environments need AI Detection and Response because shadow AI and data leakage through LLMs represent detection gaps your existing stack won't catch. Zenity covers the full monitoring lifecycle from asset discovery through incident response with compliance tracking built in, addressing the ID.AM through DE.AE chain that traditional security tools skip entirely. This isn't for organizations still piloting a single internal AI app; AIDR assumes you're already managing a sprawl of SaaS agents, custom applications, and device-based models that your SIEM doesn't see.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple LLMs need Onyx Platform because it's the only control plane that catches shadow AI deployments and unapproved model usage before they become compliance violations. The natural language policy engine and real-time prompt injection blocking cover both governance (GV.PO) and continuous monitoring (DE.CM) without requiring security teams to become prompt engineers. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than three LLM integrations or if you need post-incident forensics more than active agent behavior enforcement; the session replay is solid but the tool's real strength is prevention during runtime, not reconstruction after the fact.
AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
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Common questions about comparing AI Detection and Response (AIDR) vs Onyx Platform for your agentic ai security needs.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..
Onyx Platform: AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability. built by Onyx Security. Core capabilities include Real-time AI agent activity monitoring across LLMs and frameworks, Session replay and audit trail for compliance and forensics, Shadow AI and unapproved model deployment detection..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR) differentiates with AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities. Onyx Platform differentiates with Real-time AI agent activity monitoring across LLMs and frameworks, Session replay and audit trail for compliance and forensics, Shadow AI and unapproved model deployment detection.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR) is developed by Zenity. Onyx Platform is developed by Onyx Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR) and Onyx Platform serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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