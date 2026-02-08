AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..

Onyx Platform: AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability. built by Onyx Security. Core capabilities include Real-time AI agent activity monitoring across LLMs and frameworks, Session replay and audit trail for compliance and forensics, Shadow AI and unapproved model deployment detection..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.