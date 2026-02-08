Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR) is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Zenity. Nimble is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Nimble Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AI Detection and Response (AIDR)
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying AI agents across multiple environments need AI Detection and Response because shadow AI and data leakage through LLMs represent detection gaps your existing stack won't catch. Zenity covers the full monitoring lifecycle from asset discovery through incident response with compliance tracking built in, addressing the ID.AM through DE.AE chain that traditional security tools skip entirely. This isn't for organizations still piloting a single internal AI app; AIDR assumes you're already managing a sprawl of SaaS agents, custom applications, and device-based models that your SIEM doesn't see.
SMB and mid-market security teams under-resourced for threat hunting will find value in Nimble's AI agent automation; it handles continuous asset monitoring and anomaly detection without requiring a dedicated SOC. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM well, meaning you get real inventory visibility and the detection work that usually demands headcount. Skip this if you need mature incident response automation or recovery workflows; Nimble prioritizes finding problems over remediating them at scale.
AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications
AI agent-based security platform focused on security fundamentals.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AI Detection and Response (AIDR) vs Nimble for your agentic ai security needs.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..
Nimble: AI agent-based security platform focused on security fundamentals. built by Nimble Security. Core capabilities include AI agent-based security automation..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR) differentiates with AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities. Nimble differentiates with AI agent-based security automation.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR) is developed by Zenity. Nimble is developed by Nimble Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR) and Nimble serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox