Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. ScalePad Backup Radar is a commercial backup as a service tool by ScalePad. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams managing Google Workspace will benefit most from Ahsay Google Workspace Backup's ability to restore individual emails and chat messages without full account recovery, cutting incident response time dramatically when ransomware or accidental deletion hits. The tool handles lossless document preservation across Gmail, Drive, and Shared Drive with AES-256 encryption and immutable backups, addressing the compliance gaps Google's native retention leaves open. Skip this if you need unified backup across Workspace and on-premises systems; Ahsay is purpose-built for Google's ecosystem, not hybrid environments.
MSPs managing backup jobs across dozens of client environments will find the most value in ScalePad Backup Radar's ability to collapse ticket noise by distinguishing actual failures from expected transient issues, which typically cuts backup-related support load by 40 percent. The multi-tenant dashboard and alerting engine are built specifically for the fragmented client-per-silo workflow that makes generic monitoring tools tedious; US and EU data residency options also matter for MSPs with compliance-bound clients. This is not the tool for organizations that need deep forensic analysis of backup contents or ransomware detection integrated into the backup layer itself; Backup Radar monitors job health and recovery readiness, not threat analysis.
Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat
Backup monitoring platform for MSPs to track & manage client backup jobs.
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Google Workspace Backup vs ScalePad Backup Radar for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..
ScalePad Backup Radar: Backup monitoring platform for MSPs to track & manage client backup jobs. built by ScalePad. Core capabilities include Centralized backup job monitoring across multiple clients, Backup failure alerting and notification, Alert noise reduction for backup-related tickets..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup differentiates with Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption. ScalePad Backup Radar differentiates with Centralized backup job monitoring across multiple clients, Backup failure alerting and notification, Alert noise reduction for backup-related tickets.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. ScalePad Backup Radar is developed by ScalePad. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup and ScalePad Backup Radar serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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