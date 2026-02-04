Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..

ScalePad Backup Radar: Backup monitoring platform for MSPs to track & manage client backup jobs. built by ScalePad. Core capabilities include Centralized backup job monitoring across multiple clients, Backup failure alerting and notification, Alert noise reduction for backup-related tickets..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.