Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Infonaligy Data Protection is a commercial backup as a service tool by Infonaligy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams managing Google Workspace will benefit most from Ahsay Google Workspace Backup's ability to restore individual emails and chat messages without full account recovery, cutting incident response time dramatically when ransomware or accidental deletion hits. The tool handles lossless document preservation across Gmail, Drive, and Shared Drive with AES-256 encryption and immutable backups, addressing the compliance gaps Google's native retention leaves open. Skip this if you need unified backup across Workspace and on-premises systems; Ahsay is purpose-built for Google's ecosystem, not hybrid environments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing petabyte-scale data across hybrid infrastructure should pick Infonaligy Data Protection for its continuous data protection and automated offsite routing, which eliminates the manual failover decisions that kill RTO. The BGP-based fail-safe routing and 24/7 file restoration capability directly address NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution, meaning your team actually recovers instead of just having a plan. Skip this if you need compliance monitoring to do the heavy lifting; Infonaligy handles it, but monitoring isn't the product's center of gravity.
Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat
Managed backup, disaster recovery, and storage protection service for enterprises.
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Google Workspace Backup vs Infonaligy Data Protection for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..
Infonaligy Data Protection: Managed backup, disaster recovery, and storage protection service for enterprises. built by Infonaligy. Core capabilities include Continuous Data Protection (CDP), Backup and Disaster Recovery with automatic offsite storage, Virtual Tape Library (VTL)..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup differentiates with Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption. Infonaligy Data Protection differentiates with Continuous Data Protection (CDP), Backup and Disaster Recovery with automatic offsite storage, Virtual Tape Library (VTL).
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Infonaligy Data Protection is developed by Infonaligy. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup and Infonaligy Data Protection serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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