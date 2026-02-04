Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..

Infonaligy Data Protection: Managed backup, disaster recovery, and storage protection service for enterprises. built by Infonaligy. Core capabilities include Continuous Data Protection (CDP), Backup and Disaster Recovery with automatic offsite storage, Virtual Tape Library (VTL)..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.