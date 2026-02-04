Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..

HYCU Data Protection Platform: SaaS-delivered backup & data protection across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. built by HYCU. Core capabilities include Backup and recovery for SaaS, cloud, and on-premises workloads from a single platform, R-Graph: visualization of entire data estate to identify protection gaps, R-Shield: cyber resilience module for ransomware protection and recovery..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.