Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams with heavy log volume and limited analyst bandwidth should evaluate AhnLab XDR for its AI-powered triage and agentless collection model. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, combined with real-time scenario rule updates and an optional MXDR service, lets lean teams prioritize threats without deploying agents across every asset. Skip this if you're invested in a different vendor's endpoint ecosystem; AhnLab's integrations are tightly bound to its own EPP and EDR products, limiting flexibility in heterogeneous environments.

ReliaQuest GreyMatter

Security teams drowning in alert volume will find real relief in ReliaQuest GreyMatter's autonomous investigation engine, which closes the gap between detection and response by handling triage and containment without human intervention. The platform's ability to execute response actions within five minutes and adapt workflows to emerging risks reflects genuine strength across NIST RS.MA and RS.AN, where most EDR tools still require manual orchestration. This is less ideal for organizations where compliance auditors demand human sign-off on every containment decision, since GreyMatter prioritizes speed over approval chains.