Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by AhnLab. ReliaQuest GreyMatter is a commercial extended detection and response tool by ReliaQuest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams with heavy log volume and limited analyst bandwidth should evaluate AhnLab XDR for its AI-powered triage and agentless collection model. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, combined with real-time scenario rule updates and an optional MXDR service, lets lean teams prioritize threats without deploying agents across every asset. Skip this if you're invested in a different vendor's endpoint ecosystem; AhnLab's integrations are tightly bound to its own EPP and EDR products, limiting flexibility in heterogeneous environments.
Security teams drowning in alert volume will find real relief in ReliaQuest GreyMatter's autonomous investigation engine, which closes the gap between detection and response by handling triage and containment without human intervention. The platform's ability to execute response actions within five minutes and adapt workflows to emerging risks reflects genuine strength across NIST RS.MA and RS.AN, where most EDR tools still require manual orchestration. This is less ideal for organizations where compliance auditors demand human sign-off on every containment decision, since GreyMatter prioritizes speed over approval chains.
AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response
Agentic AI security operations platform for autonomous threat investigation
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab XDR vs ReliaQuest GreyMatter for your extended detection and response needs.
AhnLab XDR: AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates..
ReliaQuest GreyMatter: Agentic AI security operations platform for autonomous threat investigation. built by ReliaQuest. Core capabilities include Autonomous alert triage and investigation, Agentic AI teammates for role-based security tasks, Automated alert containment within 5 minutes..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab XDR differentiates with AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates. ReliaQuest GreyMatter differentiates with Autonomous alert triage and investigation, Agentic AI teammates for role-based security tasks, Automated alert containment within 5 minutes.
AhnLab XDR is developed by AhnLab. ReliaQuest GreyMatter is developed by ReliaQuest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab XDR and ReliaQuest GreyMatter serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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