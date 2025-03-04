Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by AhnLab. Microsoft Defender XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams with heavy log volume and limited analyst bandwidth should evaluate AhnLab XDR for its AI-powered triage and agentless collection model. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, combined with real-time scenario rule updates and an optional MXDR service, lets lean teams prioritize threats without deploying agents across every asset. Skip this if you're invested in a different vendor's endpoint ecosystem; AhnLab's integrations are tightly bound to its own EPP and EDR products, limiting flexibility in heterogeneous environments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams already invested in Microsoft 365 should use Defender XDR because automatic attack disruption stops compromises mid-chain without waiting for human intervention, cutting response time from hours to minutes. Its NIST RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) strength,auto-healing of affected assets and real-time containment,means threats don't expand while your analysts are still triaging. Skip this if your environment is non-Microsoft heavy; XDR's correlation engine is built around Microsoft signals, and bolting on third-party tools dilutes that advantage.
AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response
XDR solution for unified detection and response across Microsoft 365
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab XDR vs Microsoft Defender XDR for your extended detection and response needs.
AhnLab XDR: AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates..
Microsoft Defender XDR: XDR solution for unified detection and response across Microsoft 365. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Automatic attack disruption, Incident-level correlation and prioritization, Automated investigation and response..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab XDR differentiates with AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates. Microsoft Defender XDR differentiates with Automatic attack disruption, Incident-level correlation and prioritization, Automated investigation and response.
AhnLab XDR is developed by AhnLab. Microsoft Defender XDR is developed by Microsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab XDR integrates with AhnLab V3, AhnLab EPP, AhnLab EDR, AhnLab TIP. Microsoft Defender XDR integrates with Microsoft Security Copilot, Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft 365. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AhnLab XDR and Microsoft Defender XDR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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