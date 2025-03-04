AhnLab XDR: AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates..

Microsoft Defender XDR: XDR solution for unified detection and response across Microsoft 365. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Automatic attack disruption, Incident-level correlation and prioritization, Automated investigation and response..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.