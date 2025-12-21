Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Microsoft Defender XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise teams already invested in Microsoft 365 should use Defender XDR because automatic attack disruption stops compromises mid-chain without waiting for human intervention, cutting response time from hours to minutes. Its NIST RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) strength,auto-healing of affected assets and real-time containment,means threats don't expand while your analysts are still triaging. Skip this if your environment is non-Microsoft heavy; XDR's correlation engine is built around Microsoft signals, and bolting on third-party tools dilutes that advantage.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
XDR solution for unified detection and response across Microsoft 365
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Microsoft Defender XDR for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Microsoft Defender XDR: XDR solution for unified detection and response across Microsoft 365. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Automatic attack disruption, Incident-level correlation and prioritization, Automated investigation and response..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Microsoft Defender XDR differentiates with Automatic attack disruption, Incident-level correlation and prioritization, Automated investigation and response.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Microsoft Defender XDR is developed by Microsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Microsoft Defender XDR integrates with Microsoft Security Copilot, Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft 365. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Microsoft Defender XDR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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