Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by AhnLab. LogSentinel XDRAIV is a commercial extended detection and response tool by LogSentinel. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams with heavy log volume and limited analyst bandwidth should evaluate AhnLab XDR for its AI-powered triage and agentless collection model. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, combined with real-time scenario rule updates and an optional MXDR service, lets lean teams prioritize threats without deploying agents across every asset. Skip this if you're invested in a different vendor's endpoint ecosystem; AhnLab's integrations are tightly bound to its own EPP and EDR products, limiting flexibility in heterogeneous environments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple frameworks,GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS,will find LogSentinel XDRAIV's value in its flat-fee per-user model and purpose-built reporting that actually maps to audit requirements rather than forcing manual mapping. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and anomaly detection (DE.CM and DE.AE) combined with multi-tenant MSSP support makes it particularly useful for managed security providers serving regulated customers. Be aware the tool prioritizes detection and analysis over incident response automation; teams expecting playbook-driven orchestration will need to integrate a separate SOAR.
AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response
XDR platform with SIEM, log management, threat detection, and compliance
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab XDR vs LogSentinel XDRAIV for your extended detection and response needs.
AhnLab XDR: AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates..
LogSentinel XDRAIV: XDR platform with SIEM, log management, threat detection, and compliance. built by LogSentinel. Core capabilities include Centralized log collection, normalization, and analysis, External threat intelligence integration, File integrity monitoring with continuous alerting..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab XDR differentiates with AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates. LogSentinel XDRAIV differentiates with Centralized log collection, normalization, and analysis, External threat intelligence integration, File integrity monitoring with continuous alerting.
AhnLab XDR is developed by AhnLab. LogSentinel XDRAIV is developed by LogSentinel. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab XDR and LogSentinel XDRAIV serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools, both cover Log Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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