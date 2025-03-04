AhnLab XDR: AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates..

Blockbit XDR: XDR platform providing detection and response across endpoints, networks, and email. built by Blockbit. Core capabilities include Multi-vector threat detection across endpoints, networks, email, and cloud, Automated threat response and incident handling, Behavioral analysis and anomaly detection..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.