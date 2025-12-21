AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by AhnLab. Alert Logic Fortra XDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Alert Logic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams stretched thin on staffing should consider AhnLab Managed Detection & Response for its depth in threat hunting and analysis; the service delivers 24/7 expert response backed by real analysts rather than automation alone, which matters when your team lacks dedicated threat intelligence capacity. The platform covers four of five NIST RS functions strongly, meaning you get solid incident management and mitigation workflows, though the analysis-to-recovery pipeline depends on your analysts' speed rather than built-in orchestration. Skip this if you need a self-service tool where your team owns all decisions; AhnLab's model requires ceding some control to their analysts and accepting their investigation pace.
Mid-market and lower-enterprise teams without dedicated 24/7 security staff should pick Alert Logic Fortra XDR for its 15-minute response SLA and built-in threat hunting from designated analysts, which eliminates the need to staff a full SOC. The platform covers detection and incident response across endpoints, networks, and cloud, with automated host isolation and playbook-driven workflows that compress mean time to remediation. Skip this if your organization already has mature internal detection capabilities and threat hunters on staff; you'll pay for analyst time you don't need.
Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response
Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) vs Alert Logic Fortra XDR for your managed detection and response needs.
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats, Expert threat analysis and response by security analysts, Threat mitigation and recovery with response recommendations..
Alert Logic Fortra XDR: Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 security operations center monitoring with 15-minute SLA for critical incidents, Unified visibility across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments, Lightweight endpoint agent for telemetry collection..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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