AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats, Expert threat analysis and response by security analysts, Threat mitigation and recovery with response recommendations..

Alert Logic: Managed XDR service providing threat detection and response capabilities. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed XDR service delivery, Security event monitoring, Threat detection across IT environments..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.