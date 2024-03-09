AhnLab Cloud PLUS is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AhnLab. Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting hybrid cloud infrastructure across multiple providers will get the most from AhnLab Cloud PLUS because its workload and network protection functions together reduce alert fatigue from siloed tools. The platform covers all four core NIST CSF 2.0 functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat detection across on-premises and cloud assets simultaneously. Skip this if your organization runs single-cloud deployments or needs deep integration with CI/CD pipelines; AhnLab's value proposition is specifically the hybrid operational model.
Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud will get the most from Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security because its lightweight agent actually stays out of the way on resource-constrained workloads without sacrificing detection depth. The platform scores well on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get real-time visibility and incident analysis that doesn't require a separate SOC analyst to translate; results come back in human-readable form. Skip this if you need deep CSPM or vulnerability management layered in; GravityZone is workload protection first, and you'll need other tools for configuration posture.
Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection
Cloud and server security for hybrid and multi-cloud workload protection
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Cloud PLUS vs Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AhnLab Cloud PLUS: Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Cloud workload protection across hybrid environments, Cloud firewall capabilities, Cloud intrusion prevention system..
Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security: Cloud and server security for hybrid and multi-cloud workload protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layered protection for cloud workloads, Lightweight agent with optimized resource usage, Centralized visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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