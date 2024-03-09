AhnLab Cloud PLUS: Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Cloud workload protection across hybrid environments, Cloud firewall capabilities, Cloud intrusion prevention system..

Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security: Cloud and server security for hybrid and multi-cloud workload protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layered protection for cloud workloads, Lightweight agent with optimized resource usage, Centralized visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.